On August 26, 2019 at approximately 6:40 pm Foley Police Department responded to Tanger Outlet 2601 S. McKenize Street for a report of shoplifting in progress.
Officials say officers arrived and attempted to make contact with a group of four suspects. The officer placed Angela Reney Jones in custody for shoplifting. They say as Jones was being placed in the vehicle she was able to free a hand and strike the officer in the head. She then attempted to flee from the vehicle.
Jones was charged with theft of property 4th (misdemeanor) attempt to elude or flee (misdemeanor) and escape 3rd (Felony).
Officials say Anthony Tywan Devaughn attempted to flee during the arrest of Jones and was quickly apprehended nearby and charged with theft of property 3rd (misdemeanor) and attempt to elude or flee (misdemeanor.)
Two juvenile were also arrested in connection with this incident.
