UPDATE: According to the Mobile Police Department, they have recovered a body in connection to the case of the missing man, Tracie Dennis of Mobile.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Mobile police arrest two men from Puerto Rico in connection with the disappearance of 21 year old Tracie Dennis of Mobile.
David Manuel Cordero Hernandez, 32, and Marcos Javier Morales Oslan, 21, were found connected. Hernandez and Oslan were arrested in the Jackson Heights area of Jacksonville, Fla. Both are charged with murder.
He was last seen December 16 leaving a Cheetah Speed Laundromat. Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber says the two suspects were apprehended in a Jacksonville, Florida suburban neighborhood following an investigation by the cyber unit of the Mobile Police Department.
Investigators are awaiting possible extradition of the two men. Meanwhile, homicide investigators are back at Dennis’s home on Marcus Drive. Director Barber says they believe the missing man’s body could be buried next to his house.
