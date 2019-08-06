MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Mobile Fire investigators has made an arrest in a fire that was believed to be intentionally set on Monday afternoon in Mobile.
Officials with Mobile Fire Rescue state that on Monday around 1:55 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to a residential fire in the 1500 block of Driftwood Drive North. When firefighters arrived on the scene they quickly put out the fire at the rear of the home. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set. In the course of the investigation Jeremy Watson was arrested and charged with second degree arson.
