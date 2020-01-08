NEW ORLEANS (WALA) -- The first core stage of NASA's next-generation rocket left a facility in New Orleans on Wednesday and will soon arrive at Stennis Space Center for testing.
The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket core stage was built at the Michoud Assembly Facility. It was loaded on a specially built barge for delivery to the test facility in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Once the giant rocket passes inspection at Stennis, it will be taken to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida where the first Artemis mission is scheduled to launch in November 2020.
“Completion of this first-time build of the Space Launch System rocket’s core stages puts humans on the cusp of a new era of space exploration,” said John Honeycutt, the SLS Program Manager at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. “NASA’s SLS rocket is designed to evolve so a variety of missions can be accomplished first to the Moon for the Artemis missions and then to Mars and other deep-space destinations.”
The first Artemis launch will be an unmanned mission that sends the Orion space capsule around the moon. Artemis 2 is planned for 2022 and will send humans to orbit the moon for the first time since 1972.
NASA said that the Artemis 3 mission will launch in 2024 and two astronauts will land on the lunar surface, with one of the crew members becoming the first woman to walk on the moon.
