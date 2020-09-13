DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA)-- High tide is expected as early as Monday morning on Dauphin Island as Sally draws closer to the Gulf Coast.
As the slow-moving storm inches closer Mayor Jeff Collier tells residents to play this safe and be smart.
”Once the conditions change, you don’t have a chance to tweak your plan, so we just need to go ahead and be prepared for the worst case scenario, and then as they say hope for the best,” said Mayor Collier.
Storm surge is expected to be anywhere from two to four feet, according to the Mayor who has been keeping a close eye on the situation, he says flooding on the Causeway leading to the island is expected.
“We’re very concerned that it could get compromised at some point, I think probably the most likely time that could occur would be after mid morning tomorrow and through Tuesday.”
As always, coastal flooding in low lying areas is something leaders on the barrier island will be watching very closely.
Residents are taking advantage of sandbags provided by the city at the public works department.
“We’re lucky enough to live in the center of the island so it’s not hopefully gonna be too bad for us… I hope it really just misses us and we can go on with the rest of our summer and enjoy it, but if it hits us just be prepared and be ready to hunker down,” said Ryan Gieselman.
Beyond expected flooding, Mayor Collier urges the community to be prepared for whatever might come their way.
Mayor Collier reminds beachgoers that rip current risks will be extremely high for the next few days and even though the beaches are not closed, they discourage people from getting in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.