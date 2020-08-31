MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The temperatures are still warm, but, the fall season is just around the corner, and that means getting your flu shot. State Health Officials say while the flu vaccine cannot protect you from getting COVID-19, flu prevention is still key to keeping people from getting sick.
We asked Alabama Public Health official Doctor Karen Landers if dealing with coronavirus concerns will affect people’s attitudes toward getting inoculated against the flu.
“State Health Officials strongly recommend persons get their flu shots,” says Doctor Karen Landers. She also warned that, “symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza can overlap.”
Dr. Landers says this year’s flu vaccine contains two strains of influenza A and two strains of influenza B.
“The two A strains are H1N1 and H3N2 like viruses,” she said. “The two B strains are a B Victoria like virus and a B Yamagata like virus.” Dr. Landers added that this year’s flu vaccine does not prevent COVID-19.
In an article on Contagionlive.com, National Health Officials say for the first time since the 1992-1993 influenza season, influenza B viruses are the predominant circulating flu virus in the United States.
“According to a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, B/Victoria viruses appear to be the most common strain affecting individuals under the age of 25 years, while influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses are most commonly reported among individuals 25 years and older,” wrote Michaela Fleming in an article posted in January of this year.
The Centers for Disease Control also says that Influenza B virus infection is more common among children and “can cause complications, resulting in hospitalization or death.”
The C-D-C says the annual influenza vaccination is recommended for all persons beginning at the age of 26 months.
