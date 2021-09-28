As of Tuesday, the current 7-day moving average of daily new cases (121,533) decreased 17.1% compared with the previous 7-day moving average (146,684) according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker.

That's encouraging news, but health professionals caution COVID-19 is far from over.

Which brings us to today's Ask A COVID Question, Joe writes, what a lot of us are likely thinking, "when will this COVID pandemic ever end?"

The answer; apparently next year! At least that's the rosy prediction leaders at Moderna and AstraZeneca are offering.

Moderna's CEO says, the coronavirus will likely become similar to the common cold.

“Those who do not get vaccinated will immunize themselves naturally, because the delta variant is so contagious,” he said. “In this way we will end up in a situation similar to that of the flu. You can either get vaccinated and have a good winter. Or you don’t do it and risk getting sick and possibly even ending up in hospital.”

Bencel — The coronavirus pandemic will be set up to end in 2022.

That statement has been echoed by Sarah Gilbert, the scientist who led the team that developed the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“We already live with four different human coronaviruses that we don't really ever think about very much, and eventually sars-cov-2 will become one of those."

Thanks again for sending in your question!