PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office said deputies shot and killed a man who was seen beating a woman at a Pensacola Beach hotel.

Investigators said they got the call around 7:14 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, witnesses said the man was beating the woman and was armed with a gun at the Surf and Sand Hotel on Fort Pickens Road.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene the man refused to surrender and refused to drop the gun. The sheriff's office said deputies fired at the man and killed him. No deputies were injured.

The man's name has not been released.