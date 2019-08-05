AT&T and Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, are teaming up to provide AT&T customers with additional value through new ways of listening to music and podcasts.
Starting August 6, AT&T Unlimited &More Premium customers can select a Spotify Premium subscription from one of 7 premium entertainment options, for no extra charge.
Select AT&T customers can also sign up for a 6-month free trial of Spotify Premium. The trial offer will be marketed directly to eligible AT&T customers. This marks the beginning of the ongoing collaboration with Spotify and puts customers in control of Spotify’s more than 50 million tracks and billions of playlists.
“We’re thrilled to add Spotify Premium, the market leader in music streaming with more than 100 million subscribers worldwide, to our premium lineup,” said Mitch Farber, VP Consumer Marketing, AT&T Mobility & Entertainment. “It’s another way we are working to deliver more value to AT&T customers with unlimited wireless and endless entertainment.”
“We’re excited to begin this new relationship with AT&T to provide millions of their customers with a seamless listening experience and easy access to more than 50 million tracks, billions of playlists and a variety of podcasts wherever they are,” said Marc Hazan, VP of Premium Partnerships, Spotify. “We continue to build relationships with world-class partners like AT&T to bring our Spotify Premium product to new audiences in the U.S. and across the globe.”
Check out att.com/unlimited for more details on how to sign up.
