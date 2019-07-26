BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama gun retailers are no longer able to accept concealed carry permits in place of background checks, per a ruling by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
A letter from ATF dated July 22 and sent to each Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) in the state deemed the privilege a public safety issue.
The change comes after an alleged handful of sheriffs in the state were issuing concealed carry permits improperly, as mentioned in the ATF letter to gun retailers:
"Because county sheriffs have issued CCP permits without completing a full NICS check, firearms have been transferred to felons and other prohibited individuals in violation of federal law, thereby creating a substantial public safety concern. For this reason, the standards set forth in the Brady law require us to find that Alabama’s CCP permits no longer qualify as a NICS check alternative. In the interest of public safety, and effective immediately, FFLs in Alabama may no longer accept CCP permits as an alternative to a NICS check. Unless another exception applies, a NICS check must be conducted whenever you transfer a firearm to an unlicensed person even if the individual presents an unexpired CCP permit."
The change has had an immediate effect on several Baldwin County pawn shops, who now must conduct a background check for each person trying to buy or pawn a gun. Some pawn shops told FOX10 News the change is an inconvenience. Background checks will still be conducted for anyone applying for a concealed carry permit with their local sheriff's office.
Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack released a statement to FOX10 News which read in part:
Efforts are underway by myself, several Alabama Sheriff's, the Alabama Sheriff’s Association and the Alabama Attorney General’s office to bring those handful of Sheriff’s into Compliance so this provision can be reinstated. Nothing in this ruling affects your concealed carry permit for the purposes of caring a concealed firearm.
It's unclear which sheriff's were out of compliance issuing concealed carry permits, but Sheriff Mack says they are outside the Lower Alabama area.
