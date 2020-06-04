ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - On Thursday, June 4, the Atmore Police Department made an arrest in response to a homicide which occurred April 25, 2020, at the Patterson Street Apartments.
Authorities arrested 38-year-old Antonio Albert Crenshaw of Atmore. Crenshaw has been charged with murder for the death of Desmond Deshun Dirden. He has been booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton.
Officials say the arrest came after an extensive investigation conducted by APD Investigators.
