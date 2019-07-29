ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Atmore Police Department is conducting a death investigation after the discovery of a deceased person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, according to police.
According to police, at about 11:06 a.m. Friday, the Atmore Police Department received a call from 425 Jacksprings Road regarding a deceased person.
Once officers arrived on scene and upon further observation of the deceased, 84-year-old Willie Ankum of Atmore, it was determined he had injuries consistent with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police said.
The death investigation will be processed as a homicide and will remain open pending forensic testing results, police said.
If you have any information regarding the death of Mr. Ankum, you are sked to contact the Atmore Police Department Investigations Unit at 251-368-9141.
