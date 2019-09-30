ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) -- Atmore Police said they have arrested a man connected to a murder on Jimbos Road.
Investigators said Roderick Lynn Watkins was shot and killed early in the morning on September 24.
After the killing, Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said investigators had reason to believe the shooter was waiting for the victim to come home and ambushed him.
On Monday, September 30, detectives arrested 23-year-old Anthony Jerome English and charged him with murder.
