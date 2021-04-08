ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Atmore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting investigators say is related to a domestic violence incident Wednesday near the 3300 block of Woods Road.
Police say that at approximately 2:12 p.m. the Atmore PD received a 911 call from a woman in response to shooting her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident.
Atmore Police, Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies, and ASAP emergency medical personnel responded to the residence. Law enforcement officers entered the home and found a male lying on the floor due to a single gun shot wound. He was pronounced deceased after life-saving measures were exhausted by EMS personnel.
The male was later identified as James Dennis Stanley II, of Prichard.
Evidence collected at the home by investigators suggest a violent confrontation occurred shortly before the shooting occurred, according to police.
At this time, no arrest has been made, but the case is still under investigation.
