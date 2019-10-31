ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) Atmore police are investigating the scene where a young child was struck and killed by a vehicle
According to Atmore police a 4 year-old child was struck by a vehicle near Rachel Patterson Elementary School around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
No other information has been released. Atmore police are still investigating this incident.
