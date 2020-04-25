ATMORE Ala, (WALA) Atmore police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting.
According to officials Atmore police responded to a call in the 200 block of the Patterson Street apartments of a person being shot and stabbed. Police and emergency medical units were dispatched to the scene where they found the victim. The victim has been identified as 43 year-old Deshun Dirden of Atmore. Mr. Dirden was pronounced dead at the scene
Atmore police have not made an arrest. APD is continuing to investigate this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.