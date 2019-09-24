ATMORE, Ala. -- Police in Atmore are investigating a shooting on Jimbos Road that left one man dead.
Atmore's police chief says his department received a report via a 911 call at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday notifying them of a person having been shot.
Upon arrival on the scene, which was at a residence on Jimbos Road off Alabama 21, officers discovered a deceased male outside a vehicle, the chief said.
Police identified the shooting victim as Roderick Watkins Jr.
Police Chief Chuck Brooks said there is "a person of interest" in the case who is being sought by law enforcement.
Brooks said investigators believe the shooter was waiting for the victim to come home.
An automobile with a broken window was removed from the scene at about 7:30 a.m. Brooks said other evidence was collected from the scene, where officers found numerous bullet shell casings.
