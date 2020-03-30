ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) -- Chief Chuck Brooks of the Atmore Police Department said his agency is conducting a death investigation as a homicide.
Brooks said that on Thursday, at about 10:22 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in process at a residence on Jones Street in Atmore. Officers were immediately dispatched to the address.
When officers arrived, they surrounded the residence. They then observed that the residence had been forcefully entered, according to a news release issued by Brooks.
Officers entered the home and began a room-by-room search for any violators.
Officers then discovered in one of the bedrooms a badly decomposing body believed to be a female.
Police say the identity of the female is not being released until positive identification is confirmed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Atmore PD detectives are asking that anyone with information concerning this case to contact police at 251-368-9141.
