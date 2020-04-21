ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) -- A standoff in Atmore that lasted hours ended with a man in custody and no injuries.
Atmore Police, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, and the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to a home on Sneed Drive Tuesday morning. According to investigators, John Bradley James was in the house with his mother and father holding them captive and threatening to kill them.
Police said the mother and father were able to sneak out and called officers. They said James refused to give up for much of the day until he finally surrendered peacefully just before 9 p.m.
