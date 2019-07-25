A single vehicle crash at 8:42 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, has claimed the life of an Atmore woman.
Victoria Skye DeSilvery, 28, was killed as the result of a crash in which the 1997 Ford Mustang she was riding in left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA said DeSilvery was airlifted to University Hospital in Mobile where she died from her injuries on Tuesday.
The driver, Chad Houston Alverson, 33, of Atmore and an unknown female passenger were uninjured in the crash, ALEA said. The crash occurred on Booneville Road, 18 miles north of Atmore.
ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
