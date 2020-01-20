The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man they said was attempting to break into cars on County Road 1 early Saturday morning, January 18, 2020. A homeowner near Mullet Point caught the suspect on his home security camera and said it’s concerning to all who live in the area.
Even though nothing has yet been reported stolen, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office still wants to identify and talk to the person in the video. The prowler was caught on Tom Worshum’s security camera, checking his car door around 1:30 a.m.
“We were shocked to begin with, but as soon as we saw it on Saturday morning, we sent it to the community association, called the Sheriff’s Department, talked with a deputy and sent them the video and described to them what happened,” Worshum explained.”
In the surveillance video, the prowler is seen checking checking the car door to see if it’s unlocked. When he found that it wasn’t, he hurried away. Worshum and the Sheriff’s Office can only pursue it as a trespassing case for now.
Worshum said it’s very concerning to homeowners there because this type of crime is unusual in the area and the suspect was bold enough to attempt the theft even after setting off the motion detection light. Worshum hopes that by sharing the video, neighbors and would-be crooks will take notice.
“Lock your doors. That’s the most important thing you can do and for the community, to let the people that are doing this know that there are cameras out here,” Worshum said. “You’re going to eventually get caught. There’s people down here and we see and eventually, someone’s going to catch up with you.”
The responding deputy told Worshum the most common things these kinds of thieves are looking for are electronics, cash and guns. The continuing message is to lock car doors.
Anyone recognizing the suspect in the video is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.