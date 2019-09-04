Daphne Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating 18-year-old David Wayne Price, Jr.
They say arrest warrants have been obtained for robbery first degree and attempted murder.
Price is believed to have committed a robbery in the Park City area of Daphne on August 29th, 2019.
Police say the victim in this case met up with Price with intentions to purchase drugs. The victim was shot multiple times and fled the area, later receiving assistance from a passing motorist. The victim has been treated and released from a local hospital.
Price also suffered a gunshot wound to his arm during the robbery.
Please contact detectives at (251) 620-0150 with any information regarding the whereabouts of David Wayne Price, Jr.
