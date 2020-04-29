Kelvin Agee

UPDATE: The Grove Hill Police Department said that Kelvin Agee has been taken into custody.

CLARKE CO., Ala. (WALA) - There is currently a manhunt underway in the Scyrene area for attempted murder suspect Kelvin Agee, according to the Clarke County Sheriff's office.

Officials are asking individuals to avoid  travel to the area at this time while multiple agencies are assisting in the search.

According to authorities, Agee is considered armed and dangerous.

Any knowledge of his whereabouts should be reported to 911.

