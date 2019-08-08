PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WALA) -- A law firm says it is representing Flora-Bama in a lawsuit against MTV.
The Levin Papantonio law firm posted on Facebook Wednesday that an infringement lawsuit against MTV and the producers of the show "Floribama Shore" has been filed "for trampling on the Flora-Bama Lounge & Package 's trademark name."
The longtime beach bar and lounge on the Florida-Alabama line is not affiliated with the show, but misuse of the nationally known trademark has confused people into thinking it is, the law firm said via the social media platform.
"This is a case about a large corporation infringing on the trademark rights of a local business," said Joshua Harris of Levin Papantonio Thomas Mitchell Rafferty & Proctor PA, via Facebook. "The fact that Viacom and 495 Productions have trampled over Flora-Bama’s trademark rights by simply replacing an 'a' with an 'i' in their ['Floribama Shore'] title is an egregious action that must and will be taken seriously."
