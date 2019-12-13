Classroom
File Image | Getty

Attorney General Steve Marshall today announced winners of the 2019 Safe Schools Initiative Awards. This year, the program was expanded to include three awards for highest excellence in school safety as well as certificates of special recognition for schools building a culture for school safety. These new categories are in addition to the traditional safe school awards for each public school district and for a private school.

“The safety of our schoolchildren is a vital matter foremost in all of our minds and hearts, and this year we have enhanced the Safe Schools Initiative Awards to encourage and honor more of those who have implemented strong programs to protect our students, teachers and other staff,” said Attorney General Marshall. “These schools have developed innovative programs and taken practical, effective steps to combat the threat of violence that has become a terrible part of our modern society. Their dedication and resolve to provide a safe haven for learning is an inspiration to us all.”

On November 26, 2019, a panel of independent judges reviewed submissions from a total of 124 schools from throughout Alabama and selected the following winners.

For the Attorney General’s 2019 Safe Schools Award of Excellence, one public school with the top overall score was selected from the North, Central and South regions of Alabama. Attorney General Marshall will visit each school to present the award in person. The winners are North Region: Decatur Middle School, Decatur; Central Region: Westlawn Middle School, Tuscaloosa; and South Region: Orange Beach Elementary School, Orange Beach.

For the Attorney General’s 2019 Safe Schools Award, one public school with the top score was selected for each of the eight state public school districts and one private school statewide. The winners are District 1: Pleasant Home School, Andalusia; District 2: Loachapoka High School, Loachapoka; District 3: Shades Mountain Elementary School, Hoover; District 4: Northridge Middle School, Tuscaloosa; District 5; Prattville Junior High School, Prattville; District 6: Austin High School, Decatur; District 7: Forest Hills Elementary, Florence; District 8: Discovery Middle School, Madison; and private school: Lee-Scott Academy, Auburn. Attorney General Marshall will visit these schools to present the awards in person.

The following schools will receive the Attorney General’s 2019 Certificate of Building a Culture for School Safety:

District 1:

Foley Intermediate School, Foley

Peter F. Alba Middle School, Bayou La Batre

W.J. Carroll Intermediate School, Daphne

District 2:

Creekside Elementary School, Auburn

Opelika High School, Opelika

Opelika Middle School, Opelika

Wrights Mill Road Elementary School, Auburn

District 3:

Chelsea Middle School, Chelsea

Chilton County High School, Clanton

Clanton Elementary School, Clanton

Clanton Intermediate School, Clanton

Clanton Middle School, Clanton

Creek View Elementary School, Alabaster

Jemison Elementary School, Jemison

Jemison High School, Jemison

Jemison Intermediate School, Jemison

Jemison Middle School, Jemison

Mt. Laurel Elementary School, Birmingham

Oak Mountain Middle School, Birmingham

Pelham Oaks Elementary School, Pelham

Pinecrest Elementary School, Sylacauga

R.F. Bumpus Middle School, Hoover

Sylacauga High School, Sylacauga

Thompson High School, Alabaster

Thompson Intermediate School, Alabaster

Trace Crossings Elementary School, Hoover

Verbena High School, Verbena

District 4:

Central High School, Tuscaloosa

The Alberta School of Performing Arts, Tuscaloosa

Woodland Forrest Elementary School, Tuscaloosa

District 6:

Austin Junior High School, Decatur

Austin Middle School, Decatur

Banks-Caddell Elementary School, Decatur

Benjamin Davis Elementary School, Decatur

Chestnut Grove Elementary School, Decatur

Cullman High School, Cullman

Decatur High School, Decatur

Fairview Middle School, Cullman

Frances Nungester Elementary School, Decatur

Hayden High School, Hayden

Moody Middle School, Moody

West Point High School, Cullman

District 7:

Cherokee Elementary School, Cherokee

Cherokee High School, Cherokee

Colbert County High School, Leighton

Colbert Heights Elementary School, Tuscumbia

Deshler High School, Tuscumbia

Russellville Elementary School, Russellville

District 8:

Chaffee Elementary School, Huntsville

Challenger Elementary School, Huntsville

Chapman Elementary School, Huntsville

Chapman Middle School, Huntsville

Columbia High School, Huntsville

Farley Elementary School, Huntsville

Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary School, Owens Cross Roads

Hampton Cove Middle School, Owens Cross Roads

Highlands Elementary School, Huntsville

Huntsville Junior High School, Huntsville

Rainbow Elementary School, Madison

Private:

Coosa Valley Academy, Harpersville

UMS-Wright Preparatory School, Mobile

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.