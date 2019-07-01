MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An attorney representing a teenager who was allegedly bitten and severely injured by a security dog at The Shoppes at Bel Air shopping mall in Mobile last month says a $25 million lawsuit against the mall is being filed.
At a news conference Monday, the attorney alleged that teens were attacked by security personnel who ordered a security dog to attack one of the teens after he was already handcuffed.
FOX10 News is reaching out to The Shoppes at Bel Air for comment.
A news release from Stewart Trial Attorneys states the following:
Cameron Robinson and Zion Lett, both 16, Rodricus Johnson, 15, and Nathanial Henderson, 20, were entering the Shoppes at Bel Air mall June 22 to shop for clothes when they were aggressively confronted by the mall’s private security K-9 Unit. The mall’s security guards forced the boys against the wall and handcuffed them.
When Cameron Robinson complained that mall security officers had racially profiled them, a K-9 unit security guard allegedly slammed the handcuffed Robinson on his head and ordered his Dutch Shepherd to attack him. The dog bit Robinson several times, causing serious injuries for which he had to be hospitalized.
The attorney news release further states that the actions were witnessed by Mobile police officers who arrested the teens and their chaperone, charging them with disorderly conduct and misdemeanors.
The teens are represented by Atlanta attorney L. Chris Stewart of Stewart Trial Attorneys. They are also represented by Justin Miller, a partner at the personal injury firm Morgan & Morgan, the news release states.
The release goes on to state that the attorneys "are investigating whether other incidents of racial profiling occurred, particularly involving the K-9 officer."
Stewart indicated he will file suit against several parties, including Brookfield Properties, the mall, Allied Universal and others who manage the guards involved in the incident.
The news release states that Stewart and the families are demanding that the mall release surveillance video of the incident.
