An attorney says he plans to file a $25 million lawsuit against The Shoppes at Bel Air and others alleging racial profiling.
This in a case where a teenager says he was attacked by a security dog while handcuffed June 22.
An attorney representing the teen and three others held a news conference Monday and released video he says was from the incident.
The teen who says he was attacked also talked about the case.
The teenagers say they were handcuffed by mall security officers and one says he was attacked by a mall K-9.
There is also a report from Mobile Police about the case.
Attorney Chris Stewart says the teenagers were, in his words, horse playing when they were aggressively approached by the mall's security K-9 unit, ordered to put their hands on the wall, and were handcuffed by mall security.
Stewart says 16 year old Cameron Robinson accused a security guard of racially profiling the group and Robinson describes what happens then.
Robinson said, "He didn't ask me no questions or nothing and pushed us against the wall, put us in handcuffs for no reason and, we asked him what we did and we told him about our rights. He just, I told him he was racial and he became aggressive and just slammed me on my head."
Robinson said he didn't remember what happened next, but Stewart says the security guard ordered his K-9 to attack Robinson, and that the dog attacked his arm.
Stewart said, "Cameron had to be hospitalized because of this dog bite and because of the neglect of this officer on the scene."
There is a Mobile Police report which says police answered a call about a fight and a juvenile resisted arrest.
The report says the mall K-9 dog exited the vehicle and grabbed the juvenile, biting him on the arm.
A 16-year-old was later transported to Strickland Youth Center and charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.
Another defense attorney on the case, Justin Miller, said, "There's no resisting arrest at all. I mean, that's ridiculous. And the marijuana that they found was literally after the arrest and after the dog attack."
Stewart said, "There's no place for an attack canine unit at a mall. It's insanity, unless you're doing it for a purpose, and whether that purpose is trying to intimidate young African-Americans from not patroning your mall, then say that."
FOX10 News reached out to Brookfield Properties, the owner of the mall.
The company said it assisted the Mobile Police officer in helping to detain an individual who was uncooperative and physically resisted police orders.
According to the Mobile Police Department, one of the individuals was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
The company also said since this is an active investigation, no additional information is available at this time.
