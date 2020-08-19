The following was released by Auburn University Athletics:
The Southeastern Conference announced guidelines Tuesday for its 14 member schools to establish expectations to manage the health and safety of fans in preparation for the 2020 football season, as the Conference continues to monitor developments around the COVID-19 virus.
"These fan guidelines have been adopted by the 14 member schools of the Southeastern Conference as baseline recommendations for the campus management of fan health and safety," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games."
Under the direction of state health officials, Jordan-Hare Stadium capacity will be reduced to approximately 20% to begin the 2020 football season.
In an effort to contribute to the on-campus experience of our current students, all general seating tickets outside of controlled premium spaces and those designated for home and visiting team player and coach guests will be reserved for Auburn students for the home opener on Sept. 26 versus Kentucky. Ticket allocations for future games will be announced at a later date. As the season progresses, the seating plan and configuration may change as additional information related to COVID-19 becomes available.
"We look forward to having Auburn students in attendance at our season opener and appreciate everyone's flexibility and understanding as we adjust to this temporary reality of reduced capacity at Jordan-Hare Stadium," Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. "All attendees will share a responsibility for health and safety. A zealous commitment to face coverings, physical distancing and personal hygiene will lead to the best outcome."
Students will receive additional information on instructions for requesting tickets to the home opener on Sept. 26 versus Kentucky.
Tigers Unlimited football season ticket holders will receive additional information through email from the Auburn Athletics Department. Tigers Unlimited members will have the opportunity to indicate their interest in attending any future games if tickets become available. Due to the large reduction in inventory, any available tickets after the season opener will be allotted on a single game basis with allocations based on TUF priority and demand.
Ticket holders will also have the ability to opt-out of attending games for the 2020 season. If a season ticket holder opts out they will have three options for both Tigers Unlimited donations and season ticket purchases: 'Believe in Auburn' and make a philanthropic donation to support Auburn student-athletes, credit purchases to the 2021 season, or receive a full refund.
Face coverings will be required for all spectators and gameday workers. In accordance with CDC, state and local guidelines, tailgating will not be permitted on campus for the 2020 football season.
Auburn Athletics remains focused on providing a healthy and safe game day environment for all patrons. Additional information related to health and safety protocols for Jordan-Hare Stadium will be released leading up to the home opener.
SOURCE: auburntigers.com
