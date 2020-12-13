Auburn fired head football coach Gus Malzahn on Sunday after a 6-4 season with the Tigers.
In a statement announcing the move, Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Green said, “After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership. We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”
Malzahn led the Tigers for eight seasons with a 68-35 record including one SEC championship and an appearance in the National Championship Game in his first season in Auburn.
