There are reports of a second arrest in the disappearance of missing college student Aniah Blanchard.
According to multiple news outlets, Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher was arrested in Montgomery Friday night. He faces kidnapping first degree charges.
Blanchard was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn and has been missing since October 23.
Authorities arrested Ibraheem Yazeed on November 7 in Escambia, County, Fla.
