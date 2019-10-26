Auburn Police continues their search for missing 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard.
Police located Blanchard's vehicle at a Montgomery apartment complex Friday, October 25 at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts fighter Walt Harris tweeted pleading for the return of his daughter.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨Please help!!!! Any info message me on here or call the Auburn police (334) 501-3140 Please!!! BOLO: Black 2017 Honda CRV Tag: 49BS356 My daughters name is Aniah! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/cijO736cFH— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) October 24, 2019
Blanchard was reported missing on Thursday, October 24. Authorities say she last communicated with a friend the day before shortly before midnight.
According to police, members of the Auburn Police Division as well as member of the Montgomery Police Department responded to the complex after receiving a tip from a citizen.
They released the following statement:
"Upon the vehicle's recovery, damage had occurred from the time it was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 23, just before midnight in Auburn and its recovery in Montgomery on Oct. 25. Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle between the 23rd and the 25th or witnessed an accident or other collision involving this vehicle is urged to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391."
