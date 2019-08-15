Auburn University, Southern Miss, Spring Hill College and the University of Mobile are among the programs on the schedule to travel to the University of South Alabama this season to take on the men's basketball team.
Announcing their schedule on Wednesday, South Alabama men's head coach Richie Riley said he's proud of this season's schedule.
"It will test us and we'll play against a variety of different styles, which I think is important leading into conference play," Riley said. "The 20-game conference slate is the most important time of the year. In our program, we believe in competing to win every single game."
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will travel to Mobile for a Saturday, November 9 contest. Auburn University, a Final Four team last season, will take on the Jags at the Mitchell Center days later, Tuesday, November 12.
The Badgers of Spring Hill will make the trip across town on Tuesday, November 19 while the Rams of the University of Mobile will face the Jags on Saturday, December 28.
For the complete South Alabama men's basketball schedule click here.
