New information on that shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium earlier this month that left nine people wounded.
There has been one arrest in the case, but police have continued their investigation, conducting ballistics tests.
Tuesday, Mobile's Public Safety Director gave an update on the case.
James Barber said, "We're unable to rule out the possibility of a second person shooting at Ladd Stadium."
Barber gave the latest details on the investigation to FOX10 News Tuesday morning.
He said, "There was some early indication that we might be looking at two different shooters. We've yet to confirm or be able to refute that, so we do need the public's help. But if anybody was seen with a weapon or firing a weapon at Ladd Stadium, we need that information."
Director Barber also released updated crime figures.
The numbers show violent crime down almost 11 percent from 2018 to 2019 year to date.
But Barber says while statistically the numbers are down, perceptually the public feels crime is up.
He said, "We're starting to see violent crime in areas where we've never seen before, and I think a really good example recently is the shooting at a high school football game at Ladd Peebles Stadium because that really affects people's sense of safety and the feeling that crime is actually out of control."
The shootings at Ladd led the Mobile Public School System to put metal detectors at Ladd when public schools play there, and at other Mobile Public School stadiums.
