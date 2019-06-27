MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Authorities have identified a body found Wednesday in Halls Mill Creek as that of a missing woman.
The woman whose body was found in the creek off Cypress Business Park Drive is 41-year-old Angela Bowman.
Police previously said Bowman walked away from home on June 15 around 3:30 p.m. and did not return. She told no one where she was going.
Authorities said a death investigation is underway.
