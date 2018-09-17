Authorities are searching for Gregory Keth McCluskey who escaped from his work release Job in Foley
McCluskey left his assigned job location in Foley Alabama at approximately 9:10pm on Sunday 9/16/18
McCluskey was last seen wearing Light colored white tee shirt with live bait restaurant logo on the front and back of the shirt in black letters and a pair of khaki pants.
If you see McCluskey or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825
