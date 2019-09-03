Mobile law enforcement authorities say the shooting Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium was sparked by an earlier argument between two people, when suspect DeAngelo Parnell intervened.
They say they watched surveillance video and talked to witnesses and are piecing together what happened Friday night.
When gunfire erupted after the football game between LeFlore and Williamson at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, fans took cover.
Tuesday, Public Safety Director James Barber said everything started with some type of argument between two people, and neither was suspect DeAngelo Parnell.
Barber said, "Neither one of those individuals that we could tell were armed, but there was a person with one of the individuals that did pull out a firearm. They dispersed at one point, and, then, about seven minutes later, right as the game ended, these two groups of individuals came back together. Again, there was an altercation between two of them and, then, this third individual is the one that pulled the weapon again and this time started firing."
Barber said this was near the end of the game and that's why there were so many people in the concourse areas.
He said, "So you've got two groups of young people, one of each of that group to get into some type of argument. Parnell takes it upon himself to pull a gun and just start shooting."
Barber said authorities have not been able to confirm that there was a second shooter.
The public safety director said, "There's no indication at this point that these are gangs. They are from Williamson High School and LeFlore High School and, so, there's a rivalry between them. What started the altercation or what started the dispute we do not know."
Authorities say one person remains in the hospital, but they don't have an update on that person's condition.
As for the weapon, Barber says it hasn't been found, so there's no way of knowing whether it's stolen.
