SHELBY CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating William Vernon Bishop and Juanita Hutchinson Bishop.
Mr. Bishop is a 91-year-old male, he has blue eyes and gray hair and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. Mrs. Bishop is an 89-year-old female, she has blue eyes and gray hair and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
Mr. Bishop was wearing a blue shirt and tan pants, and Mrs. Bishop was wearing a blue shirt and green shorts in the area of Bishop Lane in Indian Springs on July 27, 2020.
Authorities say Mr. and Mrs. Bishop may be traveling in a 2002 red Ford F350 bearing AL tag 59XA209A. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. William Vernon Bishop or Mrs. Juanita Hutchinson Bishop, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181 or call 911.
