MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are asking for help in finding a missing man who has autism.
Arthur Sylvester Harris, 38, was last when he walked into a wooded area behind his home on Stanford Road off of Wolf Ridge Road around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Harris was wearing a hunter green shirt, blue jean shorts, and black shoes. He should also be wearing military-style dog tags with identifying information.
Police said Harris has autism and may feel threatened if approached by strangers.
Call police at 251-208-7211 if you can help from Arthur Harris home.
