UPDATE: The Mobile County Sheriff's Office sad the body of Tyler Daley was found near his home Wednesday evening. Investigators said no foul play is suspected.
Original story: The Mobile County Sheriff's office is asking for your help locating 19-year-old Tyler Jordan Daley.
Officials say Daley, who is autistic, was reported missing on Tuesday, September 3 at approximately 10:45 p.m. He was last seen in Raintree Court in Semmes.
Daley is 6-5 and weighs 350 pounds. If you have information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to call 251-547-8633.
