Police said it was the fall that killed a Nevada man in Gulf Shores Monday morning, September 9, 2019. Preliminary autopsy results released Wednesday showed that while police did shoot him twice, the results weren’t life-threatening.
Investigators said Russell Mallete II fled the scene of a traffic stop, took a gun off a police officer during a fight and fired it at the officer, prompting two responding officers to shoot back. This all happening in the stairwell of Ocean House II Condominiums.
Investigators wouldn’t say how many shots were fired in all, just that two of them struck 38-year-old Russell Mallette. Since Gulf Shores Police officers were involved in the shooting, the Baldwin County Major Crimes Task Force is looking into the incident.
“When we come in, we’re investigating this as a criminal investigation. We’re investigating it to make sure no laws were broken,” said Lt. Rex Bishop with the Baldwin County Major Crimes Task Force.
Investigators said the scene took more than 24-hours to process because of how wide-spread it was.
“This did start on a traffic stop and then goes all the way up the road into the condominiums, all the way from the bottom to the top floor and all the floors in between,” Bishop said. “Processing was quite a task.”
A man staying at the condo told Fox 10 News there were bullet holes everywhere from the sixth floor, up and a lot of blood in the stairwell. To help in the investigation, the Major Crimes Unit has recovered body-cam footage from the officers involved, dash-cam video from at least one police car and video from several witnesses who pulled out their phones after hearing gunshots. The images will play a key role in the investigation.
“The more evidence from different angles, you get the entire story. Some things from different perspectives could show different views and you may have a different conclusion,” Bishop explained. “We were, so far gathering and still gathering all the evidence that we can as far as the video evidence goes. The more you can get, the more conclusive, hopefully we will be able to what exactly happened.”
Because of the large amount of evidence that must be processed and the time it will take for a full autopsy to be done, investigators said it could take as long as a few months before the case can be presented to a Grand Jury for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.