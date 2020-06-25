The youngest victim of a horrific crash in Thomasville died at a hospital in Mobile.
Investigators said five-year-old Ava Brunson passed away from her injuries on Thursday.
She was hurt in a wreck on Highway 43 Friday night that killed her mother, Megan Brunson, and grandmother, Wanda Brunson. Their vehicle was struck head-on by a car driven by Christopher Pritchett, who police said was running from officers when his vehicle crossed the median. Prichett was also killed in the crash.
Alyssa Brunson, Megan's sister and Wanda's daughter, was hurt in the accident and is still hospitalized at University Hospital in Mobile.
There are two GoFundMe accounts for the family: Brunson Family Fundraiser and Help Ava Brunson & Family.
If you would like to donate locally, you can do so at First US Bank under the Brunson Family Fund Account.
