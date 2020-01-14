You may have seen them on the internet - ads claiming "miracle" products that could help you lose weight.
But there's usually a good chance it's part of a scam, and it costs Americans millions of dollars every year.
Some of the most common winter scams affecting consumers across the country involve diet or exercise products since weight loss is a common new year's resolution.
The Better Business Bureau advises consumers to be skeptical of "free trial offers," especially if they appear deceptive. Consumers should also do their research before ordering a product or signing up for a program.
You can report anything suspicious to the BBB, the Federal Trade Commission, or the Internet Crime Complaint Center.
