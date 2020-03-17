The 2020 Azalea Trail Run has been canceled.
Officials released the following statement:
Everyone involved in the preparation of the Azalea Trail Run is disappointed that the event will not be able to hit the streets in 2020, but it is the safety and continued good health of our participants, volunteers, service providers and vendors that will always be our first priority. We thank you for your continuing support of the Azalea Trail Run.
Options for folks who have registered for Azalea Trail Run 2020.
Option 1:
Pick up your race shirt and run your race in your own community - GO VIRTUAL. If you do not live in Mobile, your race shirt can be mailed to you. "Packet Pick-up" will be available on Friday, March 27, from 8 AM - 5 PM, and on Saturday, March 28, from 7 - 10 AM at the Port City Pacers' office located at 358 Morgan Avenue, Mobile, AL 36606.
Option 2:
Defer your race registration to Azalea Trail Run 2021 which will be taking place on Saturday, March 27, 2021
Option 3:
Transfer your ATR 2020 registration to the Port City Pacers' Old Mobile 8K and Fun Run which is taking place (COVID-19 situation permitting) on Saturday, April 18, 2020. The Old Mobile 8K starts and finishes at Mardi Gras Park located at the foot of Government Street at Royal Street.
Additional shirts will be available for purchase.
Shirts will be available for purchase at the packet pick-up on March 27 and March 28. If you had not pre-registered, but would like to pre-order a shirt for pick-up or mailing, you may do so on this website.
Azalea Trail Run Rewards Program
The ATR will honor the ATR Rewards for schools and youth organizations that have submitted their forms by March 18 - the last day of school for the next couple of weeks. Race packets for the schools will be made available at the Port City Pacers' office the week before schools return to their normal schedules.
