MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- B.C. Rain's Aviation and Aerospace Academy is really taking off -- literally -- students not only built their own plane, but it took flight Friday.
The single-engine Van' RV-12 aircraft was unveiled at Signature Flight Support Mobile Downtown Airport. It took nearly 100 students two years to build.
Partnering with Airbus and Texas non-profit Tango Flight -- the Mobile County Public School System invested $100,000 to help the program get off the ground. Dan Weyant with Tango Flight says the company started helping coordinate student-centered aircraft building projects six years ago in Georgetown, Texas. They are now in 10 high schools and say B.C. Rain High School was their second expansion -- and marks the first plane built in the state of Alabama by high school students.
"It's incredible. It's really amazing to watch these kids -- and probably the most common question I get -- from kids and parents is -- it's not a real airplane is it? -- People are going to fly in it -- yeah. Really? - We are going to go fly in this airplane -- yeah -- absolutely! They have a tough time wrapping their head around it," explained Weyant.
Just ask B.C. Rain graduate Emanuel Dotch. He's one of the students who helped build the plane and recalls unpacking the parts.
"It was crates and crates and crates. We started off with the wings, the seats, then the propeller all of that came in at one time," recalled Dotch.
Helping oversee the installation was pilot and instructor Kevin Williams with Coastal Alabama Community College's Alabama Aviation Center. A former Airbus employee, Williams helped the students apply hands on skills.
"Seeing how this is our first airplane and there was a lot of things that all of us had to learn -- I hope the students we taught over at B.C. Rain learned how to trouble shoot and how to be a mechanic and not just an assembler. And what I liked most about it was being able to pass on my experience," said Williams.
And it's paying off -- creating a pathway into the workforce as the students discover career opportunities in their own backyard.
"Right now there are six students who have graduated from B.C. Rain, who are employed at Airbus who were seniors last year and worked on this plane and in January they will be hired full time to put together the future aircraft for our country," said Larry Mouton, Assistant Superintendent Mobile County Public School System.
It's proof the skies the limit as Dotch and Williams buckle up to take flight and fly over B.C. Rain.
"As a graduate -- I was really excited. I couldn't even sleep last night because I was excited to see this plane. So to get to fly it is an honor and a pleasure to get to work with my school's aerospace program," added Dotch.
The Mobile County Public School System plans to sell the plane and re-invest the money into the program and are already set to start on their second plane in the spring.
The MCPSS also recognized the help from VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering, assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies and Signature Flight Support. B.C. Rain's industry partners then completed the inspections necessary to obtain the clearance to fly the plane.
