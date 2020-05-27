MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Babe Ruth Baseball 16-18 World Series that was scheduled to be played at Hank Aaron Stadium will not be held this year.
Organizers said they plan to bring the tournament to Mobile in August 2021.
“These are unprecedented times,” said Steven Tellefsen, President/CEO for Babe Ruth League, Inc. “And while it is upsetting to think of all our participants who will be disappointed by this announcement, Babe Ruth League’s highest priority remains the health, well-being and safety of our participants, families, volunteers, and fans. It is our hope that our players will be allowed to return to their community playing fields and play as much baseball and softball as they can for the remainder of the 2020 year”
The Babe Ruth Baseball 16-18 World Series was also held in Mobile in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.