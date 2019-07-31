It’s back to school time — school bells will be ringing next week! And, there are some things parents and students can be doing now to make sure it’s a good first day!
For more information about Mobile County Public Schools, you can call:
Student Services: (251) 221-4245
Transportation: (251) 221-5260
Academic Affairs: (251) 221-4159
Parenting: (251) 221-5218.
Or you can visit www.mcpss.com for more details on what is needed for registration, school websites, bus routes, school zone locators, etc.
