Back to School Tax Holiday saves teachers and parents

Believe it or not, the first day of school is just around the corner.
Summer may not be over yet, but this weekend is the best time to go ahead to shop for your school supplies.
This weekend is the Back to School Supply Tax Holiday, which can save teachers, students, and parents a couple of bucks on anything from clothes, computers, and more.
FOX10 News went school supply shopping with Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce this morning, who say this is a great time to get ready to go back to school and support small businesses, like the Eastern Shore School Supply Store at the same time.
“When you’re buying uniforms on top of cleaning supplies for the classroom, school supplies, everything from pencils to notepads, every single dollar helps, because it all seems to add up,” said Denise Curtis with the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.
The tax holiday started at 12:01 am Friday morning, and lasts through midnight Sunday.
Kids in Baldwin County head back to school on August 14.
