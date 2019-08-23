Bad Axe Throwing hosts free open house in Spanish Fort

For those of you looking for something fun to do this weekend, try out axe throwing!
Bad Axe Throwing is opening its doors this weekend in the Eastern Shore Center, and are giving the public a chance to try axe throwing out for free with an open house.
Axe experts will be there this weekend to teach you technique and show you why this has become a fast spreading sport.
Bad Axe Throwers tell us while it may seem intimidating at first, there’s nothing like watching people stick it in the board their first time.
“Some people struggle a little bit for the first time, but when they finally get the axe to stick in that board its exhilarating, they’re excited, they’re jumping up and down, they’re clapping, they’re high fiving their friends, its just so much fun," said David Krouwer, Bad Axe Throwing Operations and League Manager.
You can bring your own food and drinks to Bad Axe, which is opening just across from Premiere Movie Theater in Spanish Fort.
They will be letting people of all ages try it out for the first time today from 5-11 pm, noon to 11 pm Saturday, and 2-9 pm on Sunday.
