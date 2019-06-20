MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- According to Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber, officers received a called around 11 a.m. for a request to assist in locating a missing woman.
Authorities say widow Tracy Griffin was last seen Tuesday night.
Once officers arrived, they found human remains a backyard area on the 700 block of Bonneville Drive. Authorities say they can't determine if the decomposed body is male or female. Homicide investigators are on the scene.
