MOSS POINT, Miss. (WALA) -- Two bail bondsmen are in critical condition after they were shot in a church parking lot Tuesday night.
It happened around 11 p.m. at Olivet Baptist Church in Moss Point. Police said the two men were sitting in their car when a gunman pulled up next to them and started shooting.
The victims were rushed to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula and eventually transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for emergency surgery.
The shooter fled the scene in a blue, older model, four-door sedan with chrome wheels.
Anyone with information that can help catch the gunman is asked to call Moss Point Police at 228-475-1711 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-787-5898.
